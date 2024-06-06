SAKAJA raids MILLICENT OMANGA's business in Nairobi after she refused to support his UDA chairmanship in Nairobi

Taking to her social media platforms, Omanga shared snippets
of the incident, claiming that the county boss sent 56 city askaris to raid her
business and arrest her workers.
"Governor Sakaja Johnson has sent a busload of over forty
county askaris to my business premises to arrest me and my staff simply because
I'm not supporting him for the Nairobi County UDA chairperson," Omanga
wrote on X.
In the snippets shared by Mama Miradi, she could be heard
speaking behind the camera, claiming that Sakaja had sent 56 county officers to
arrest her.
"A whole bus of 56 people just to come and arrest me
was sent by Sakaja," Omanga said.
However, the driver of the vehicle and the occupants
remained calm and unbothered as she went around filming them.
Sakaja is running for the UDA Nairobi branch chairperson
position in polls coming up on Friday after the earlier polls on May 31 were
canceled after chaos ensued.
The county boss is running against Embakasi North MP James
Gakuya, who is being supported by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments