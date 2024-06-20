Ruthless hacker group warns RUTO and his MPs from passing the FINANCE BILL 2024 – You will see dust!

In a message shared on their
official X account, the hacker group said that it has come to their attention
that the MPs want to pass a Bill that will heavily tax the people of Kenya.
"It has come to our
attention that there are discussions in parliament to pass the Finance Bill,
which will unfairly tax the citizens of Kenya," they said.
Anonymous said that efforts by
Kenyans to hold peaceful demonstrations against the Bill have been met with
harassment and arrests from the police.
The group warned that with the
phone numbers of some of the MPs public, their secrets may soon be made public.
"Fortunately, several
phone numbers belonging to members of parliament are circulating online. Soon,
there will be an uprising of hackers, many of whom may reside in your home
country.
"Your secrets may no
longer be safe, and there is a chance that all these secrets will be exposed."
They said that just like many
Kenyans, they do not want the Finance Bill to be amended.
Instead, they want the MPs to
reject it in totality.
Anonymous urged the legislators
to listen to the cries of Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
