Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Police officers deployed to quell protests were pictured harassing innocent passersby at Museum Hill, Nairobi.

According to an eye-witness, the cops were terrorizing anyone passing through the road by making them lie down.

Such scenes are common in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni rules with an iron fist.

Is Ruto planning to become a dictator after Gen Zs made history by storming parliament?

See photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST