RUTO’s spanner, KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, exposed for trying to bribe a social media influencer with Ksh 500,000 to help stop the protests - Money has been poured.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - The state is reportedly bribing social media influencers to mobilize the youths to stop the ongoing protests.

President William Ruto’s spanner boy, Kipchumba Murkomen, sent a message to a social media influencer with a huge following and pleaded with him to help mobilize the youths to stop the protests.

He was promised Ksh 500,000 for the job.

The influencer refused to cooperate with Murkomen and shared a screenshot of the message.

This comes amid claims that some key social media influencers have been bribed to abandon the ‘struggle’.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.