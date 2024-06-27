This is the honourable man who GEN –Z wants to be their president – Not RUTO, GACHAGUA, RAILA, KALONZO or MUDAVADI





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - The young generation in the country has successfully made President William Ruto drop the controversial Finance Bill 2024 after two weeks of protests.

Ruto dropped the bill on Wednesday, admitting that Gen Z had defeated him.

The young generation, comprising 75 percent of the Kenyan population, had been protesting for the past two weeks. The hallmark of their protests came on Tuesday when they stormed and vandalized the Parliament Building.

Following the storming of Parliament, President William Ruto dropped the bill and said he had withdrawn it from Parliament.

Genz said they welcomed the President's decision to withdraw the bill but maintained Ruto 'must go' over poor governance.

When asked whom they want to replace Ruto with, Gen Z said they want former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Okengo Matiang'i to take over.

Responding to persistent calls, the former CS has reportedly taken steps indicating his inclination towards reentering politics, such as printing and distributing branded caps.

"Thank you, Fred Matiang'i for believing in Maleek's Courier to ship your caps from the UK," read a post from Tongola Mate.

Known for his transformative leadership in various ministries under former president Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Matiang'i earned praise for his significant reforms, particularly in education.

Matiang''i is currently in exile in the United Kingdom.

