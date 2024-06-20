Inside wealth of RUTO’s bodyguard arrested last week after being caught with elephant tusks in Kitengela - He is swimming in millions.

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - An elite police officer attached to the presidential escort team was arrested last weekend on claims of poaching after he was nabbed with elephant tusks alongside three other suspects.
It is now emerging that the rogue officer lives a lavish
lifestyle suspected to be funded by proceeds of criminal activities.
The officer reportedly drives a luxury Land Rover that is
the envy of his colleagues and is in the process of building a maisonette and
an apartment in Syokimau.
A plot in the area where his properties are located fetch
between Ksh 8 Million- 10 Million.
The construction of the two houses has gobbled up millions
of shillings.
His colleagues at the Presidential Escort Unit headquarters
at High Ridge, Nairobi had been wondering how he had been financing his lavish
lifestyle despite being on the salary of a constable until he was arrested in
connection with poaching.
He was arrested alongside two colleagues and a businessman
ferrying four elephant tusks at a petrol station in Kitengela on Sunday after
being trailed by Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) officers acting on intelligence.
They were transporting the tusks worth millions of shillings
from Athi River to an unknown destination in Kajiado County.
Sources familiar with investigations say the suspects are
believed to be part of a network of criminals dealing with ivory within East
Africa.
