Inside wealth of RUTO’s bodyguard arrested last week after being caught with elephant tusks in Kitengela - He is swimming in millions.





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - An elite police officer attached to the presidential escort team was arrested last weekend on claims of poaching after he was nabbed with elephant tusks alongside three other suspects.

It is now emerging that the rogue officer lives a lavish lifestyle suspected to be funded by proceeds of criminal activities.

The officer reportedly drives a luxury Land Rover that is the envy of his colleagues and is in the process of building a maisonette and an apartment in Syokimau.

A plot in the area where his properties are located fetch between Ksh 8 Million- 10 Million.

The construction of the two houses has gobbled up millions of shillings.

His colleagues at the Presidential Escort Unit headquarters at High Ridge, Nairobi had been wondering how he had been financing his lavish lifestyle despite being on the salary of a constable until he was arrested in connection with poaching.

He was arrested alongside two colleagues and a businessman ferrying four elephant tusks at a petrol station in Kitengela on Sunday after being trailed by Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) officers acting on intelligence.

They were transporting the tusks worth millions of shillings from Athi River to an unknown destination in Kajiado County.

Sources familiar with investigations say the suspects are believed to be part of a network of criminals dealing with ivory within East Africa.

