“Decisions have to be made,” – President RUTO remains defiant as he speaks on protests over the Finance Bill 2024.

During a meeting with the ANC
leaders at State House in Nairobi, the president said Kenya was a democratic
country and civil society could do what it wanted.
However, the Head of State said
decisions have to be made by government institutions.
“The civil society is free to do what they want to do.
"We are a democratic country and we have no problem.
"Those
who want to demonstrate they can demonstrate it is their right no problem but
decisions have to be made by institutions,” said Ruto.
The President noted that he
would continue respecting government institutions as they work for the people
of Kenya.
“I will make sure as President I
will respect institutions so that we can make the right decisions and
centralize the place of the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.
