Indian Prime Minister MODI resigns

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 5, met President Droupadi Murmu and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.
This would lead to the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha,
which was in session from 2019 to 2024. The President has accepted the
resignation and has asked Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to
continue till the new Government assumes office.
The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The
ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha
elections on Tuesday, June 4.
The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99
seats in the elections as against 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in
Rajasthan and Haryana.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 240 seats in the
Lok Sabha elections 2024, falling short of absolute majority. However, together
with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron camp has easily
crossed the halfway mark which is 272, and is required to form the government.
Later today, both the camps, NDA and INDIA bloc, are
scheduled to hold key meetings with their alliance partners to discuss election
results and decide strategy further for government formation.
0 Comments