If your body is all you have to offer, use it and get out of poverty - Media personality, CHIOMA AMARYLLIS, says as she slams 'critics and hypocrites'







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Media personality, Chioma Amaryllis Ahaghotu, has reiterated her advice to women to use their bodies to get out of poverty if that is all they have to offer.

She stated this on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, while reacting to the backlash over her previous post which is currently trending on Facebook.

In the post, she wrote: If your body is all you have to offer, use it and get out of poverty. After all, you dey use am now for “I will marry you” and recharge card, agu ana egbugi."

In a follow-up post, she wrote: “I hear this is trending again. If your body is all you have to offer…use it and stay poor na."

"That's right, only poor people love is the real deal. Ndi apiriko. It is okay to offer her body to you when you are using " I will marry you " and 2k transport to ragbuo ya.

"You dey tap benefits of cooking , cleaning and washing for you unto "reason with me" while tapping free current. Na that one be the true love. Because you are testing and also tasting if she will make a good wife material!

"It is okay for her to use her body to marry so that the in law will bring money to send you abroad and start business for you so that una family go escape poverty. That one is the virtuous way. That one is real love.

“That's rich coming from a sub section of a group that uses their same body and fake marriage to get ordinary visa to obodo oyibo. It's okay when you dey use your own body to seek greener pastures and escape immigration akwa ya. Ndi Uru ahia! If your body is all you have to offer…use it and stay poor na.”