4 police officers are among the suspects arrested after trailing an accountant of an International School from a bank in Utawala before robbing him of Sh 2.2 million.

The
six, three of whom are a police sergeant, a corporal, a constable from Kasarani
Police Station, a police constable from Ruai police station, and two civilians
were arrested at the Kasarani Police Station public parking yard, by a combined
team of sleuths from DCI Nairobi region and Kayole sub-county.
A
total of Sh473, 000 believed to be part of the stolen amount was also recovered
from the six, who were ambushed in the station's official police vehicle.
In
the earlier incident reported at Mihang'o Police Station at 4pm Monday, the
accountant had withdrawn an amount over the Sh2.2 million that was
stolen, intended for the payment of casual workers at the said school.
Unbeknownst
to him (or otherwise), sheer-greed miscreants using a saloon car Reg. No. KCR
959D were hot on his trail right from when he parked his car outside the bank
to when he left with the load of cash.
The
accountant had then parked his car outside the school, taken some amount from
the withdrawn sum, locked the car, and entered the school compound. Allegedly,
he could not carry the whole amount.
Minutes
later when he went back to pick up more cash, he found the car broken into and the
millions missing.
Meanwhile,
DCI officers from the Nairobi region and Kayole obtained crucial actionable
intelligence and proceeded to Utawala area in pursuit of a suspect they had
identified from CCTV analysis.
On
arrival, the team learnt that the suspect had been picked up moments earlier by
unknown people driving in a Subaru car.
Further
intelligence led the team to the Kasarani station, where the six were ambushed
in a GK vehicle and forced to identify themselves in the presence of the
Sub-County Police Commander, his deputy, and the Sub-County Criminal
Investigations Officer.
They
identified as Sgt Antony Ndegwa Anwal, Cpl Daniel Lekakeny Sunkuli, PC Simon
Macharia Maina (of DCI Kasarani), PC Antony Mwenda (KPS Ruai), Lukas Magwaga
and Young Wakise.
The
DCI sub-county head confirmed that the arrested officers were neither on
official duty to Utawala nor working under his instructions.
Upon
search, Sh350,000 was found in the car and another Sh123,000 retrieved from
their pockets.
Further
two motor vehicles, one belonging to the Ruai officer and another belonging to
the 5th suspect (Magwaga) which were parked at the yard were detained.
All the suspects placed in custody as further investigations continue.
