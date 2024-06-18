ICHUNG’WAH tells GACHAGUA to declare whether he wants to vie for the presidency in 2027 – LOOK!

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to declare whether he wants to vie for the presidency in 2027.
Speaking on
Monday, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament said Gachagua is
destabilizing the government of President William Ruto with the aim of
contesting the presidency in 2027.
Ichungwah
also accused Gachagua and some leaders from Mt Kenya of going around
the country claiming that Ruto would be a one-term president.
“We know
you have been going around the country claiming that Ruto will be a one-term
President,” Ichungwah told Gachagua.
Ichungwah’s remarks come a day
after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused Ruto’s close allies of
undermining his leadership and position.
On Saturday, Gachagua claimed that some men close to the President, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi, have been trying to order him around.
