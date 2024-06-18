ICHUNG’WAH tells GACHAGUA to declare whether he wants to vie for the presidency in 2027 – LOOK!





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to declare whether he wants to vie for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking on Monday, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament said Gachagua is destabilizing the government of President William Ruto with the aim of contesting the presidency in 2027.

Ichungwah also accused Gachagua and some leaders from Mt Kenya of going around the country claiming that Ruto would be a one-term president.

“We know you have been going around the country claiming that Ruto will be a one-term President,” Ichungwah told Gachagua.

Ichungwah’s remarks come a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused Ruto’s close allies of undermining his leadership and position.

On Saturday, Gachagua claimed that some men close to the President, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi, have been trying to order him around.

