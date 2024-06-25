DAVIDO has not seen his daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. I only denied him access to my body and intimacy - SOPHIA MOMODU breaks her silence

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Sophia Momodu has responded to the lawsuit filed against her by singer, Davido.
Sophia and Davido used to be lovers and share a daughter,
Imade Adeleke.
The singer through his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, had approached the Lagos State High Court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.” The singer in the court papers had accused Sophia of denying him access to their daughter.
However in a statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by
her legal representatives Punuka attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe
Ajegbomogun & Co., Sophia said she never denied the singer access to their
nine-year-old daughter.
According to her, Davido by choice saw Imade last in July
2022 and the only thing she has denied the singer has been her body and
intimacy with him. She claims they were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and
2020-2022 and that during that period, the singer provided financial support
for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses,
including providing cars. She said she ended the relationship with David in
July 2022 and that since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make her life
“miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.”
‘FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sophia Momodu Addresses
Allegations Amid Custody
Dispute
Lagos, Nigeria - June 22,
2024 - In response to the one-sided article published by Punch newspaper on
19th June 2024 titled
"David Adeleke Seeking
Custody of the Daughter," Sophia
Momodu issues the following
official statement to set the record straight:
Sophia Momodu through her
legal representatives (Punuka attorneys & solicitors and BIMPE AJEGBOMOGUN
& CO) urges journalists to verify stories before reporting skewed and
unbalanced information to the public.
1. Relationship and Financial
Support History: David
Adeleke and Sophia Momodu
were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022. During this time, David
provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and
other living expenses, including the cars mentioned in the article.
2. End of Relationship:
Sophia ended the relationship with David in July 2022. Since then, David has
repeatedly threatened to make Sophia's life miserable if she does not make
herself available to him sexually.
3. Lack of Contact and
Emotional Support: David has not seen their daughter since July 2022 by his own
choice. Sophia has never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter. He has
not reached out on special occasions such as her birthday or Christmas for the
past two years, which has left his daughter distressed and questioning why her
father has cut contact with her. Despite this, David posts images of her on
social media to falsely portray himself as a supportive and active father.
4. Financial Neglect: Since
July 2022, David has not fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their
daughter, leaving her school fees unpaid. Their daughter's school has contacted
him multiple times regarding the fees for the 2021/2022 school term and January
2023, with no response. Legal counsel was sought in February 2023, resulting in
David's father, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, eventually paying the outstanding fees.
Regardless of this neglect Sophia strongly maintains that the most important
support David can provide to their daughter is his presence and emotional
support.
5. Sole Financial
Responsibility: Since July 2022, Sophia has solely shouldered expenses
including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other expenses
related to their daughter.
6. Failed Mediation Attempts:
Two years ago, Sophia initiated efforts through her legal team to establish a
formal co-parenting arrangement with David, but he and his lawyers have
consistently refused to cooperate toward a mutually agreeable resolution. Instead,
they have attempted to discredit and isolate Sophia and their daughter using
David's social influence and network.
7. Access and Harassment:
Sophia has never denied David access to their daughter, only access to her body
and intimacy, which he has taken issue with. David is in a publicly known
relationship, and Sophia wishes him well. She seeks to move forward in her life
free from harassment and verbal abuse.
Sophia Momodu refrains from
further comment as the matter has escalated into a legal dispute. Despite
facing threats and claims of immunity from Nigerian law, she maintains faith in
the justice system and fully cooperates with the legal process. She hopes that
the injustices and hardships faced by herself and their daughter will be
exposed and justice served, with all necessary documentation provided to back
claims.
Through this challenging
situation, Sophia remains hopeful for a positive outcome where David actively
participates in their daughter's life.
#END''
