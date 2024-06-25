DAVIDO has not seen his daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. I only denied him access to my body and intimacy - SOPHIA MOMODU breaks her silence







Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Sophia Momodu has responded to the lawsuit filed against her by singer, Davido.

Sophia and Davido used to be lovers and share a daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The singer through his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, had approached the Lagos State High Court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.” The singer in the court papers had accused Sophia of denying him access to their daughter.





However in a statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by her legal representatives Punuka attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co., Sophia said she never denied the singer access to their nine-year-old daughter.

According to her, Davido by choice saw Imade last in July 2022 and the only thing she has denied the singer has been her body and intimacy with him. She claims they were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022 and that during that period, the singer provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses, including providing cars. She said she ended the relationship with David in July 2022 and that since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make her life “miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.”

Read her statement below

‘FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sophia Momodu Addresses Allegations Amid Custody

Dispute

Lagos, Nigeria - June 22, 2024 - In response to the one-sided article published by Punch newspaper on 19th June 2024 titled

"David Adeleke Seeking Custody of the Daughter," Sophia

Momodu issues the following official statement to set the record straight:

Sophia Momodu through her legal representatives (Punuka attorneys & solicitors and BIMPE AJEGBOMOGUN & CO) urges journalists to verify stories before reporting skewed and unbalanced information to the public.

1. Relationship and Financial Support History: David

Adeleke and Sophia Momodu were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022. During this time, David provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses, including the cars mentioned in the article.

2. End of Relationship: Sophia ended the relationship with David in July 2022. Since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make Sophia's life miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.

3. Lack of Contact and Emotional Support: David has not seen their daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. Sophia has never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter. He has not reached out on special occasions such as her birthday or Christmas for the past two years, which has left his daughter distressed and questioning why her father has cut contact with her. Despite this, David posts images of her on social media to falsely portray himself as a supportive and active father.

4. Financial Neglect: Since July 2022, David has not fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their daughter, leaving her school fees unpaid. Their daughter's school has contacted him multiple times regarding the fees for the 2021/2022 school term and January 2023, with no response. Legal counsel was sought in February 2023, resulting in David's father, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, eventually paying the outstanding fees. Regardless of this neglect Sophia strongly maintains that the most important support David can provide to their daughter is his presence and emotional support.

5. Sole Financial Responsibility: Since July 2022, Sophia has solely shouldered expenses including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other expenses related to their daughter.

6. Failed Mediation Attempts: Two years ago, Sophia initiated efforts through her legal team to establish a formal co-parenting arrangement with David, but he and his lawyers have consistently refused to cooperate toward a mutually agreeable resolution. Instead, they have attempted to discredit and isolate Sophia and their daughter using David's social influence and network.

7. Access and Harassment: Sophia has never denied David access to their daughter, only access to her body and intimacy, which he has taken issue with. David is in a publicly known relationship, and Sophia wishes him well. She seeks to move forward in her life free from harassment and verbal abuse.

Sophia Momodu refrains from further comment as the matter has escalated into a legal dispute. Despite facing threats and claims of immunity from Nigerian law, she maintains faith in the justice system and fully cooperates with the legal process. She hopes that the injustices and hardships faced by herself and their daughter will be exposed and justice served, with all necessary documentation provided to back claims.

Through this challenging situation, Sophia remains hopeful for a positive outcome where David actively participates in their daughter's life.

#END''