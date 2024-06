Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A mother was slammed by other mothers after she expressed her reluctance to let another woman into her adult son's life.

The mum complained on a Facebook group for mums that she couldn't bear to see her 19-year-old son dating.

Other mums called her out and accused her of "emotional incest".

However, the mum stood her ground and told other mums that they are just "jealous" because they don't have good relationships with their sons.

See below.