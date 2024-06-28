Gen Z protester smokes teargas from canister thrown at him by the Anti-Riot police officers during protests (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A protester smoked teargas from a canister thrown at him by the Anti-Riot police officers during the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

Youths have displayed courage as they take to the streets to protest the bill.

At least 22 young men and women have died in the protests after being shot by Anti-Riot police.

Yet, they remain undeterred and have continued to protest.

In one incident, tear gas was thrown in the direction of protesters and one protester who caught the canister smoked it like a vape.

He even shared it with another protester.

The young man can be heard saying he wants one with strawberry flavour.

This makes him the first human known to smoke tear gas.

Watch the video below.