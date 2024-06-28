Karma! The moment cops almost blew themselves up after a teargas canister accidentally exploded in their vehicle but Kenyans still went to rescue them after they were injured (VIDEO).





Friday, June 28, 2024 - Anti-riot police officers deployed to quell protests that rocked different parts of the country on Thursday almost blew themselves up after a teargas canister accidentally exploded in their vehicle.

The cops were fleeing after being overpowered by the protesters when the teargas canister accidentally exploded in the vehicle.

Some of the officers were injured after jumping out of the vehicle.

Despite using excessive force against the protesters, kind-hearted Kenyans rescued the distressed cops and rushed them to the hospital.

A guy even stopped filming and rushed to save the life of an injured police officer and comforted him, calling him brother.





Watch the video.

When karma revenged on the spot and the GenZ’s went helping pic.twitter.com/28lSlnr2l1 — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) June 27, 2024

