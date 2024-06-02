Prepare to pay 3 times for government services as RUTO’s govt reveals plans to increase eCitizen daily collections from Ksh700 million to Sh2 billion

During the
commissioning of the Bungoma Immigration Offices, Bitok revealed the
government's intention to increase its daily collections to Ksh2 billion, up
from Ksh700 million.
According to PS, at
least 300,000 people visit the eCitizen platform daily to obtain services and
it was the right time to leverage the platform's potential.
“We are collecting
more than Ksh700 million daily revenue. Our target is to collect Ksh2 billion
per day and Ksh1.4 trillion per year,” Bitok announced.
The PS also noted the
backlog on the issuance of passports had already been resolved and
that the pending applications would be processed within 14 days.
Bitok noted the
government had already acquired two new machines that would hasten the process
of printing passports.
While commenting on
the new immigration offices in Bungoma, the PS noted the office will offer
a full range of immigration services, reducing the need for residents to travel
to Nairobi.
“There are many people
here who want to process dual citizenship, and they will now have the
opportunity to do so locally,” the PS stated.
“Once the office is
operational, we expect to serve 500 clients daily, reaching 10,000 people
monthly in this region,” he added.
The new offices are
set to serve four counties including Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Trans Nzoia.
President William Ruto
while presiding over the commissioning of the offices stated that
the government’s plan to devolve immigration services such as the issuance
of passports and work permits.
