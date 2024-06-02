Prepare to pay 3 times for government services as RUTO’s govt reveals plans to increase eCitizen daily collections from Ksh700 million to Sh2 billion









Monday, June 3, 2024 - Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has announced the government’s plans to triple its daily collections on the eCitizen platform.

During the commissioning of the Bungoma Immigration Offices, Bitok revealed the government's intention to increase its daily collections to Ksh2 billion, up from Ksh700 million.

According to PS, at least 300,000 people visit the eCitizen platform daily to obtain services and it was the right time to leverage the platform's potential.

“We are collecting more than Ksh700 million daily revenue. Our target is to collect Ksh2 billion per day and Ksh1.4 trillion per year,” Bitok announced.

The PS also noted the backlog on the issuance of passports had already been resolved and that the pending applications would be processed within 14 days.

Bitok noted the government had already acquired two new machines that would hasten the process of printing passports.

While commenting on the new immigration offices in Bungoma, the PS noted the office will offer a full range of immigration services, reducing the need for residents to travel to Nairobi.

“There are many people here who want to process dual citizenship, and they will now have the opportunity to do so locally,” the PS stated.

“Once the office is operational, we expect to serve 500 clients daily, reaching 10,000 people monthly in this region,” he added.

The new offices are set to serve four counties including Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Trans Nzoia.

President William Ruto while presiding over the commissioning of the offices stated that the government’s plan to devolve immigration services such as the issuance of passports and work permits.

