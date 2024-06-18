I need a second wife - Singer ARROW BOY says after his wife NADIA MUKAMI refused to give birth to another child.





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Popular singer Arrow Bwoy has expressed his desire to take a second wife, revealing his hopes for a larger family.

The celebrated singer is currently in a relationship with fellow musician Nadia Mukami and they share a son together.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Arrow Bwoy disclosed his wish to have more children but mentioned that Mukami is hesitant about the idea.

He stated that, as a Muslim, he is permitted to have multiple wives and has already sought permission from Mukami, known for her hit song “Maombi.”

“She is a good wife, and we have a child who is almost four years old.

"I want to have more kids but she’s refusing.

"She’s a baby girl and I want her to stay like that.

"I told her I wanted to get someone else, I want to marry again because I am a Muslim,” he said.

He added, “I need another wife, I asked her and I am hopeful that if she’s not going to add more kids, she’ll give me the permission to get another wife.

"I will retain her as my baby girl forever.”

