Sad news as JOWIE’s father succumbs to cancer - His health deteriorated after his son was sentenced to death.









Sunday, June 16, 2024 - The father to Joseph Irungu, popularly known as Jowie, has reportedly succumbed to cancer.

Irungu’s father died on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

He had been battling cancer but his health deteriorated after his son was sentenced to death a few months ago after he was found guilty of killing city Businesslady Monica Kimani.

When he appeared in court in March this year for his son’s final verdict, he appeared weak and visibly heartbroken by the judgment.

He did not speak to the media after the judgment, only watching from a distance as his wife was being interviewed.

The family of Jowie is now pleading with the court to allow him to attend his father’s burial.

However, Kileleshwa Ward MCA and vocal blogger, Robert Alai, has opposed the family’s request.

‘’Jowie is a convicted murderer. We shouldn’t be entertaining even the slightest idea of him attending matters out of jail,’’ Alai tweeted.





Jowie was found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the prosecution had adduced adequate evidence and proved beyond reasonable doubt that Jowie indeed killed Monica.



The judge noted that the unlawful killing of Monica Kimani was not only a loss to the family but also to society.

