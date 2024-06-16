“I have 10 women currently pregnant in the US, Canada, Asia, Africa and Europe - Man nicknamed The Sperminator boasts as he welcomes his ''165th'' child

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - A man nicknamed The Sperminator just welcomed his 165th child saying he has so many reasons to celebrate Father’s Day.
Ari Nagel, a 48-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York,
welcomed his 165th child into the world on Wednesday, June 12 boasting he has
kids in almost all the continents of the world while revealing the date he will
retire from fathering kids.
“I’ll stop when I’m 50,”
Nagel, who will turn 49 in August, told The Post.
“Physically I can keep going,
but there may be increased risks for things like autism with older males,” he
explained via text from a cruise ship in the Bahamas, where he was vacationing
with his first son, 20-year-old Tyler, and child No. 33, his 7-year-old
daughter Topaz.
But for now, Kingsborough Community College math professor
is celebrating his latest baby, who was birthed by a woman from Connecticut,
US.
“It was that mom’s fourth
child with me,” Nagel boasted.
“I have 10 women currently
pregnant in the US, Canada, Asia, Africa and Europe … Zimbabwe and Long Island
are due in July, and Israel and Queens are due in August,” he boasted, adding
that one of his baby mamas from France, is expected to give birth at any
moment.
Nagel hands over sperm samples to one or two aspiring
mothers per week, he said, sometimes through clinics and other times in
face-to-face, but non-sexual, meetings.
He has also vowed to “try to be a better father to my 175
children” – 34 of whom he hasn’t met yet.
“I’ll never be able to be as
good of a dad to my kids as my father was to me,” lamented Nagel.
“Having lots of kids can
bring a lot of happiness and joy into your life, [but] I don’t suggest 175,” he
said.
The Sperminator said he sees many of his sons and daughters
often especially the 56 who live in New York, the 20 in New Jersey and the 13
in Connecticut.
“Some moms don’t want me to play a role, but I leave them
the option if they change their mind, and most do once the child gets a little
older and starts asking questions,” he said.
In his office, he keeps a spreadsheet with the names,
birthdays, addresses and phone numbers of each offspring and their pictures are
pasted on his wall.
Speaking about Father's Day, he said;
“I will receive many cards
and gifts,” he said.
The one piece of advice Nagel says he tries to impart to his
children is to “embrace saying ‘Yes’ to doing favors, new experiences, invites
and opportunities.
“It’s the key to a fulfilling
life. I say yes to everything,” he said.
But he wishes there was a woman out there who would say yes
to him.
“I have the dating apps, but haven’t had much success finding a woman who wants to date someone with 165 kids and 10 women pregnant. I’m also pretty broke — which doesn’t help.”
