Drunk woman falls asleep in farm yard and wakes up to discover her life has changed forever







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - A homeless woman fell asleep drunk in a farm's sheep pen and woke to a horrifying discovery.

The woman, named only as Marina, aged 60, was found in a shocking state by a horrified passerby in Stavropol Krai, Russia.

Marina woke up to see that her legs had been eaten by rats as she slept in the farm's sheep pen.





By the time she reached the hospital with the help of the passerby, gangrene had set in and the remains of both legs had to be amputated, according to local reports.

Marina, 60, said: "I got drunk, and the rats ate me."

She is now recovering at a homeless shelter in the city, which local officials want to close down as a fire hazard.





Olga Shiryaeva, head of the Helping Hand shelter, says the woman has no documentation and no one else to turn to.

Olga says Marina is making friends and slowly recovering, but her family have not been willing to speak to her.

She said: "She owns nothing at all, and has nowhere to go. In addition, she has to be carried anywhere and needs to wear diapers that need to be changed.





"We contacted her brother but he said he had not spoken to her for years, and asked us not to call him again. He told us 'she made her choices'.

"Right now, if I say, 'Marina, are you going to drink?' she'll say, 'Yes. Pour me some.' And she still manages to smoke."

According to the NHS website, gangrene is a serious condition where a loss of blood supply causes body tissue to die.