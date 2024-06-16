'RHOM' star ALEXIA NEPOLA says she's still hooking up with estranged husband even though they are going through a divorce

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star, Alexia Nepola has revealed that she's still sleeping with her estranged husband, Todd Nepola, even though they are going through a divorce.
Alexia who revealed this while appearing on Tamra Judge's
"Two T's in a Pod" podcast released on Saturday, June 15, disclosed
that they are now going through couple's therapy.
When asked if she and her husband had hooked up with each
other since their separation, Alexia answered in the affirmative. “Yes, of
course,” she exclaimed. “We’ve done it all. We love each other. We’re super
into each other. It’s not because of that.”
While Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April after
three years of marriage and is currently living in a different apartment,
Alexia said that she wants “deep in [her] heart” to fix her marriage.
“I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out,
so that’s why it’s so difficult,” she shared. “There’s a lot there, a lot to
unpack. But, again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder and I
think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. … He does not
like [being in the public eye], no.”
Alexia, who has been a main cast member on The Real
Housewives of Miami since it premiered in 2011, went on to repeat that Todd did
“not like” being in the public eye at all. She added that RHOM was not on the
air when she and Todd first got together during the show’s seven-year hiatus.
Alexia confirmed she was “blindsided and shocked” by Todd’s
decision to file for divorce, adding, “I still am, which makes it so much
harder.” However, the Housewife admitted that the main issue in her marriage
was their communication.
“I just believe that we have to have better communication.
You know, I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with
the way that we communicate,” she said. “For me, [the marriage] was working. I
just thought that there were typical fights and problems that every couple has.
But, it’s not how much you fight or how hard you fight, it’s being able to work
through those fights and finding resolution and I think that’s where we have
our biggest challenge.”
