'RHOM' star ALEXIA NEPOLA says she's still hooking up with estranged husband even though they are going through a divorce







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star, Alexia Nepola has revealed that she's still sleeping with her estranged husband, Todd Nepola, even though they are going through a divorce.

Alexia who revealed this while appearing on Tamra Judge's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast released on Saturday, June 15, disclosed that they are now going through couple's therapy.

When asked if she and her husband had hooked up with each other since their separation, Alexia answered in the affirmative. “Yes, of course,” she exclaimed. “We’ve done it all. We love each other. We’re super into each other. It’s not because of that.”

While Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April after three years of marriage and is currently living in a different apartment, Alexia said that she wants “deep in [her] heart” to fix her marriage.

“I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out, so that’s why it’s so difficult,” she shared. “There’s a lot there, a lot to unpack. But, again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. … He does not like [being in the public eye], no.”

Alexia, who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami since it premiered in 2011, went on to repeat that Todd did “not like” being in the public eye at all. She added that RHOM was not on the air when she and Todd first got together during the show’s seven-year hiatus.

“I feel like a lot of men get scared when they’re in a relationship and their lives are so public,” she told Mellencamp and Judge. “He kind of knew what he was getting himself into, but I think once they’re in it, they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this. How do I get out of it?’”



Alexia confirmed she was “blindsided and shocked” by Todd’s decision to file for divorce, adding, “I still am, which makes it so much harder.” However, the Housewife admitted that the main issue in her marriage was their communication.

“I just believe that we have to have better communication. You know, I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate,” she said. “For me, [the marriage] was working. I just thought that there were typical fights and problems that every couple has. But, it’s not how much you fight or how hard you fight, it’s being able to work through those fights and finding resolution and I think that’s where we have our biggest challenge.”