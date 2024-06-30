I gave RUTO 47% of the votes from Mt. Kenya and would rather die than resign from this Govt – GACHAGUA tells critics pushing for his ouster after remarks on NIS Boss





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to stay put despite spirited efforts to have him resign from government.

Speaking during an event in Murang'a County, Gachagua maintained that he will continue serving in the Kenya Kwanza government despite calls for his resignation.

According to the DP, he is part of President William Ruto’s government and would not be forced out of President William Ruto's administration.

He explained that he was in government owing to the backing that the President enjoyed from the Mt Kenya region in the last elections.

Gachagua, therefore, called on leaders, especially those from the Northern part of Kenya to support the government without pushing for his ouster.

The DP was responding to calls from a section of Northern Kenya leaders, who have been pushing for his resignation following his remarks on National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss Noordin Haji.

"Please, come slow. They are telling us that we should leave this government. This is our government. From this region, we gave 47 per cent.”

"You cannot come and tell me how to do my job? My work is to be on the ground and advise the president. You come to join us, not replace us," the DP stated.

On the other hand, he maintained that he would continue being truthful when undertaking his job. He explained that he could not lie to his boss.

He added that he had to expose what was happening in government to help the President govern well.

"The way to advise the President is truthfully and honestly. The best way to lead is to also listen to Kenyans who are our employers. I am sure things will stabilise soon," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST