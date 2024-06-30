Don’t give ZAKAYO any chance, push harder – RAILA incites Gen Zs to keep demonstrating every week until RUTO resigns

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the young generation not to relent on their quest for good governance.
In recent years, the young
population has been taking it upon itself to pressure the government to drop
draconian policies.
The trigger for the movement was
the Finance Bill 2024, whose tax propositions were argued as exploitative.
With President William Ruto's
determination to have the bill passed in parliament before he signs it into
law, the young Kenyans took to the streets to leverage Article 37 of the Kenyan
constitution to register their disapproval.
Reacting to the events, Raila
observed the mass action protests were timely and sent a bold message to the
current regime.
As a result, he called on
Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs and Millennials not to give Zakayo another
chance but keep fighting for their future.
He urged them to keep
demonstrating every week until Ruto resigns.
"I have checked and realized they have been scared.
"The young people should remain strong and fight all the other issues bedeviling the country besides the Finance Bill 2024.
"We
have many youths who are properly schooled but are yet to be employed," he
said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments