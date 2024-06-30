State House in panic as RAILA set to make the big announcement after the Gen Z revolution – RUTO’s goose is cooked and not even KDF can help him





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over the move by President William Ruto to deploy the military countrywide to deal with Gen Zs who are demonstrating against his leadership.

Speaking during the burial of comedian Fred Omondi in Siaya County, Raila particularly faulted the judiciary accusing them of allowing the misuse of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

According to the ODM leader, the military’s main purpose was to protect the country against external aggression and not watch over peaceful protesters.

Raila accused Ruto of failing to address the ongoing mayhem in the country, saying the deploying the military would neither help him nor solve the problem at hand.

“The civilian forces have failed to deal with the people. The military is not supposed to be on the streets,” Raila stated.

“The Army is there to defend the country and not to deal with internal strife,” he added.

At the same time, Raila expressed regret following the death of several Kenyans during the recent protests that also left some nursing critical gunshot wounds.

The former Prime Minister disclosed he was closely watching the government's behaviour towards the protestors and that he would announce his next course of action in the coming days.

"We are going to talk about the details of these engagements in the coming weeks but we want to say our people should continue to remain firm," the Azimio leader stated.

"We lost so many young promising Kenyans unnecessarily in the last one week, because of the policemen who have been instructed to shoot to kill," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST