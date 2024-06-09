I don’t want to hear squabbles in Nairobi – RUTO now orders GACHAGUA to sort out the mess as he suspends UDA elections in 2 counties









Monday, June 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has directed his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to solve an impasse within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Nairobi wing.

The Head of State issued the directive during a crisis meeting at State House on Saturday.

According to a statement by UDA, Gachagua's role is to ensure that unity is restored between the two camps that are at loggerheads on the process of grassroots elections.

The DP will as a result lead in negotiations that are expected to lead to a political settlement.

"Nairobi's polls can be held on the same day as the other two counties," the President directed his deputy.

In Nairobi, two camps have been at loggerheads with one allied to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while the other is linked to Gachagua’s friend and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, both of whom are seeking the UDA chairmanship in Nairobi County.

In one of the elections that took place two weeks ago, supporters of both camps clashed at a venue in one of the constituencies.

During the State House meeting, President Ruto also directed National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura to cancel grassroots elections in Narok and West Pokot counties.

He explained that the elections would be put on hold due to pending disputes that were filed in court.

The Head of State also gave UDA the go-ahead to carry grassroots elections in 13 more counties.

