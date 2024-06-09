Saturday, June 8, 2024 - The traditional and church wedding of reality TV star, Leo Da Dilva, to his wife, Maryami, took place on June 8.
The wedding ceremonies were attended by close family and
friends.
The couple had their wedding introduction in November 2023.
Watch videos from the wedding ceremonies below
PHOTOs and videos from the traditional and church wedding of reality Tv star, LEO DA DILVA, to his wife, MIMI pic.twitter.com/NPNqUu1hba— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2024
0 Comments