Haiti PM rushed to hospital ahead of deployment of Kenyan police officers by RUTO – See what happened to the PM?









Monday, June 10, 2024 - The newly installed Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille was on Saturday afternoon rushed to hospital after suffering an Asthma attack.

According to reports, Conille, who took over the position in an acting capacity, felt unwell and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A statement from the PM's office revealed that the illness came after a week of intense activity since ascending to the challenging position.

"Following a week of intense activities, the Prime Minister ... had a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2024, and went to the hospital for treatment," the statement read in part.

The communications office, however, noted that the PM was in stable condition after treatment at a Port-au-Prince hospital in the capital city's suburbs.

However, according to AFP media, Conille was likely to be flown out of the country for specialized treatment.

The 58-year-old was sworn into the role replacing Ariel Henry on Monday, June 3, after he was installed in the position by Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council on Wednesday last week.

Conille, a practicing medic himself, arrived in the country on June 3 after serving outside the Caribbean country.

Until his appointment, he had served as the regional director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Latin America. He held the position since January 2023.

Between October 2011 and May 2012, Conille served as the country's Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST