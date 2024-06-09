Haiti PM rushed to hospital ahead of deployment of Kenyan police officers by RUTO – See what happened to the PM?

According to reports, Conille,
who took over the position in an acting capacity, felt unwell and was taken to
the hospital for treatment.
A statement from the PM's office
revealed that the illness came after a week of intense activity since ascending
to the challenging position.
"Following a week of
intense activities, the Prime Minister ... had a slight illness on the
afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2024, and went to the hospital for
treatment," the statement read in part.
The communications office,
however, noted that the PM was in stable condition after treatment at a
Port-au-Prince hospital in the capital city's suburbs.
However, according to AFP media,
Conille was likely to be flown out of the country for specialized treatment.
The 58-year-old was sworn into
the role replacing Ariel Henry on Monday, June 3, after he was installed in the
position by Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council on Wednesday last week.
Conille, a practicing medic
himself, arrived in the country on June 3 after serving outside the Caribbean
country.
Until his appointment, he had
served as the regional director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)
in Latin America. He held the position since January 2023.
Between October 2011 and May
2012, Conille served as the country's Prime Minister.
