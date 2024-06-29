I don’t care anymore! OSORO angers Gen Zs again as he vows to vote ‘YES’ to the punitive Finance Bill if it is brought back to Parliament

Saturday June 29, 2024 - South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has irked the
Gen Zs yet again.
This is after he said that he would
still vote for the Finance Bill 2024 if it was brought back to Parliament despite
all the anguish and pain it has caused.
Taking to his social media,
Osoro, who is also the Majority Whip, affirmed that voting a ‘NO’ for him was
not an option despite the insults and nationwide protests against the Finance
Bill.
"Those waiting for an
apology from me will have to wait longer. I would still vote YES if the Bill
came today to parliament," Osoro affirmed.
This comes even as President
William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 and sent it back to
parliament with reservations, recommending the deletion of all clauses.
The President recommended a
multisectoral, bipartisan, and multistakeholder engagement to address the
future of Kenya on matters in the Finance Bill 2024 that Kenyans have raised.
Further Ruto directed immediate
austerity measures to reduce expenditure in the executive arm of government.
The Head of State succumbed to
pressure from Kenyans after nationwide protests against the Finance Bill
2024.
The protests were being led by
Gen Zs and millennials who demanded that the Bill be rejected in its entirety
after Legislators voted to pass the Bill in parliament.
The protests turned violent with
at least ten people being killed countrywide and over 300 people sustaining
injuries.
