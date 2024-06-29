MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals the ruthless man who is funding GACHAGUA to destabilise RUTO and kill Kenyans – EVEN the U.S. and NATO can do nothing!!





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has continued to share his thoughts on the current situation in the country.

Since independence, the country has been ruled by boomers and Generation X and this has resulted in incompetent leadership, nepotism, massive corruption and looting of public resources.

In what can be described as putting brakes on these uncouth vices, Gen Z have been taking to the streets, claiming they are taking back the country to where our forefathers left it.

The demos by Gen Z have shocked President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has been linked to the deadly demos that have left over 23 people dead, including children in the last one week.

According to Ngunyi, Gachagua is planning to oust President William Ruto with the help of the Russian government which is headed by President Vladimir Putin.

He also said Gachagua's masters are former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Putin.

“Dear Ruto: Your PROBLEM is Riggy G. Uhuru and the Russians are just his MASTERS,” Mutahi wrote on his X handle (formerly Twitter)

Ngunyi cemented his assertion by saying that if Ruto would have resigned on Tuesday, Gachagua would be the biggest beneficiary.

“On another note: Let's assume that Ruto RESIGNED because of the revolution on Tuesday.

"Who BENEFITS? This is the Qui Bono Question.

"The beneficiary is the perpetrator of the ROGUE violence in Parliament.

"Including the Killing of CHILDREN. Think about it. Hello Riggy G!!,” he added.

