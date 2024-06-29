MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals the ruthless man who is funding GACHAGUA to destabilise RUTO and kill Kenyans – EVEN the U.S. and NATO can do nothing!!

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has continued to share his thoughts on the current situation in the country.
Since independence, the country
has been ruled by boomers and Generation X and this has resulted in incompetent
leadership, nepotism, massive corruption and looting of public resources.
In what can be described as
putting brakes on these uncouth vices, Gen Z have been taking to the streets, claiming they are taking back the country to where our forefathers left it.
The demos by Gen Z have
shocked President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has been linked
to the deadly demos that have left over 23 people dead, including children in
the last one week.
According to Ngunyi, Gachagua is
planning to oust President William Ruto with the help of the Russian government
which is headed by President Vladimir Putin.
He also said Gachagua's masters
are former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Putin.
“Dear Ruto: Your PROBLEM is
Riggy G. Uhuru and the Russians are just his MASTERS,” Mutahi wrote on
his X handle (formerly Twitter)
Ngunyi cemented his assertion by
saying that if Ruto would have resigned on Tuesday, Gachagua would be the
biggest beneficiary.
“On another note: Let's assume that Ruto RESIGNED because of the revolution on Tuesday.
"Who BENEFITS? This is the Qui Bono Question.
"The beneficiary is the perpetrator of the ROGUE violence in Parliament.
"Including the Killing of CHILDREN. Think about it.
Hello Riggy G!!,” he added.
