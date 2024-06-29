Angry residents attempt to torch the home of Kangundo MP, FABIAN KYULE, after he voted ‘Yes’ for the Finance Bill - His office has already been set ablaze (VIDEO).





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Kangundo Member of Parliament, Fabian Kyule, is facing resistance from his constituents after he voted 'Yes' for the contentious finance bill 2024.

Angry residents attempted to storm the MP’s house with the aim of torching it mid-Saturday morning.

They barricaded the road leading to his home, forcing police to intervene.

Police fired teargas canisters and live bullets to disperse the protesters.

On Thursday, the protesters torched the MP’s office.

The legislators who voted yes for the finance bill are living in fear, following frequent attacks on their homes and business premises.

The Government has deployed police to guard the homes of most of the MPs who voted yes for the controversial bill, which has been withdrawn by President Ruto after public uproar.





The people of Kangundo have not be left out.

They have visited the home of the area MP Fabian Kyule who voted yes in support of the finance bill 2024.#RutoMustGo #OccupyEveryWhere pic.twitter.com/XJ3sqSK3Q5 — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 29, 2024

