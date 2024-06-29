Angry residents attempt to torch the home of Kangundo MP, FABIAN KYULE, after he voted ‘Yes’ for the Finance Bill - His office has already been set ablaze (VIDEO).

Saturday, June 29,
2024 - Kangundo Member of Parliament, Fabian Kyule, is facing resistance
from his constituents after he voted 'Yes' for the contentious finance bill 2024.
Angry residents attempted to storm the MP’s house with the
aim of torching it mid-Saturday morning.
They barricaded the road leading to his home, forcing police
to intervene.
Police fired teargas canisters and live bullets to disperse
the protesters.
On Thursday, the protesters torched the MP’s office.
The legislators who voted yes for the finance bill are
living in fear, following frequent attacks on their homes and business premises.
The Government has deployed police to guard the homes of
most of the MPs who voted yes for the controversial bill, which has been
withdrawn by President Ruto after public uproar.
The people of Kangundo have not be left out.— Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 29, 2024
They have visited the home of the area MP Fabian Kyule who voted yes in support of the finance bill 2024.#RutoMustGo #OccupyEveryWhere pic.twitter.com/XJ3sqSK3Q5
