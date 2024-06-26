Pastor's son 'sells girlfriend's car to marry another woman'







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A Pastor's son is facing accusations of selling his girlfriend’s car to fund his marriage to another woman.

Blessing Manyange allegedly sold Charity Madare’s Honda Fit, which she had lent him for errands, and used the proceeds to pay the bride price for his other girlfriend, Petronella.

Feeling betrayed, Charity confronted Blessing and demanded the return of everything she had given him during their relationship. Blessing's father, Fungayi Manyange, a priest at Bethsaida Apostolic Church, met with Charity to address the issue. He promised to repay her the equivalent value of the car in instalments.

Blessing admitted to selling Charity’s vehicle, stating, “I sold Charity’s vehicle and used the money. She was disturbed when I separated from her and is now demanding every dollar she gave me, including that vehicle. She confronted my parents, and my father agreed to pay the amount equivalent to the value of the vehicle. She threatened to expose me in front of the congregation since my father is a church priest, and I decided to leave the congregation because of her threats. She once posted a message on social media, and I warned her that I would take legal action if she continued tarnishing my image.”

Blessing was accompanied by the woman he married with the proceeds from the car sale during his interview with local news platforms.

Commenting on the incident, Charity said Blessing’s father had only paid “a few dollars” towards settling the issue. “What Blessing did to me is cruel and far from what we expect of a priest’s son,” said Charity. “He sold the car I gave him for errands to marry another woman. His father signed a document promising to make monthly payments but has kept quiet after the initial few dollars.”

His father, Manyange confirmed his commitment to repaying the money, saying, “We had to intervene as parents because it was detrimental for Blessing and Charity to continue meeting and quarrelling. We agreed on part payments and signed a document in the presence of Charity’s uncle. However, I have been facing financial difficulties since the introduction of ZIG notes, which is why I failed to honour the monthly payments as promised.”