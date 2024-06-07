The waitress who exposed Quiver Kitengela manager for preying on female staffers celebrates after he was suspended - Says justice has been served (VIDEO).

The manager’s rogue behaviours were exposed after a waitress
took to social media to cry for justice after she was fired for rejecting his
advances.
The video went viral and caught the attention of Nominated
Senator Gloria Orwoba, who intervened and revealed that investigations into the
manager’s conduct had been launched.
The owner of the popular club
noted that the establishment was in the process of restoring contracts with the
establishment's workers that had been illegally dismissed by the manager.
“It has been a disturbing
occurrence to us. So far we are investigating that issue. As it is, the said
manager has been suspended pending investigations,” the owner explained.
The waitress who exposed the
manager has celebrated after he was suspended.
She said justice had been served.
