The waitress who exposed Quiver Kitengela manager for preying on female staffers celebrates after he was suspended - Says justice has been served (VIDEO).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - The owner of Quiver Lounge in Kitengela has confirmed that a manager accused of preying on female staffers has been suspended.

The manager’s rogue behaviours were exposed after a waitress took to social media to cry for justice after she was fired for rejecting his advances.

The video went viral and caught the attention of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, who intervened and revealed that investigations into the manager’s conduct had been launched.

The owner of the popular club noted that the establishment was in the process of restoring contracts with the establishment's workers that had been illegally dismissed by the manager.

“It has been a disturbing occurrence to us. So far we are investigating that issue. As it is, the said manager has been suspended pending investigations,” the owner explained.

The waitress who exposed the manager has celebrated after he was suspended.

She said justice had been served.

