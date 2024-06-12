Politics aside, Muguka is bad for human consumption as experts warn Kenyans of dire health implications – Look! Chew it at your own peril

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 – In the wake of a debate over the controversial Muguka that has been declared unwanted in certain parts of the country due to its adverse effects, experts have also weighed in and given their two cents.
Reports indicate that
the consumption of Muguka has led to a rising number of youths who
are abusing Muguka and other substances.
The abuse of Muguka has been
blamed for the alarming cases of admissions at mental health and rehabilitation
centres in the coastal region.
A report by the National
Campaign Against Drug Abuse Authority (NACADA) titled, Supply And Demand
Dynamics Of Miraa/Muguka In Selected Production And Consumption Regions of
Kenya tabled a shared health effect of Khat (Miraa) and Muguka.
Among these effects include lack
of sleep and the ability to keep a person alert for an extended period.
Some users, however, argue that
certain tasks require a person to be awake, hence khat or Muguka comes in handy
to curtail sleep.
According to the report, chewing
miraa and Muguka is also associated with tooth decay and discolouration. The
user’s teeth turn yellowish or dark in colour. Continued use over many years
often leads to eventual loss of teeth
These types of stimulants are
also linked with loss of appetite. If the person starts chewing before eating,
it is highly unlikely that such a person will have an appetite for food once
done with chewing.
It is possibly due to loss of
appetite that many users are linked with loss of weight. However, loss of
weight could also stem from lack of sleep as a result of chewing Muguka for
long hours and thus failure to get sufficient rest.
An emerging perceived fear among
users, according to this report, is the issue of reddening of lips due to the
increased use of chemicals in spraying. Some farmers harvest Muguka before the
chemical used to spray loses potency
Other effects include body
rashes and red eyes as detailed in a part of this report
Muguka contains the active
ingredients cathine and cathinone which are chemicals listed as psychotropic
substances as listed in several conventions in which Kenya has ratified.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments