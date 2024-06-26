Hungary forward, BARNABAS VARGA, hospitalised after 'breaking several bones in his face' in sickening collision during Euro clash with Scotland







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Hungary striker, Barnabas Varga has been hospitalised after reportedly breaking 'several bones in his face' after a sickening head clash during Hungary's Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

Hungary manager Marco Rossi revealed after their crucial 1-0 win over Scotland last night that Varga will undergo surgery on a fractured cheekbone he sustained in the incident.

The Group A match was stopped for around seven minutes after the Hungary forward was knocked to the ground following a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the 67th minute.

Varga and Gunn had both challenged for the ball from a free kick in the penalty area, with the Scotland goalkeeper's elbow appearing to struck the forward's head.

There was immediate concern on the pitch from the Hungary team, with Varga's team-mates rushing over to assist the striker lying on the floor.





Sheets were placed around Varga as he was treated, before the 29-year-old was stretchered off the pitch.

The Hungarian football federation issued an update after the nation's 1-0 win over Scotland to confirm Varga is stable.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi revealed in his post-match press conference that Varga will require surgery after reportedly suffering a fractured cheekbone.

‘The players were saying he looked unconscious so everyone was really worried about his condition and worried about the fact that the doctors arrived late, we can say, but they probably didn't realise it was a dangerous situation,' Rossi said.

‘Thankfully he is not under risk, he will be operated on here [his cheek].

‘He’s healthy, and that’s the most important thing. If we go through, he is no longer part of the team.’