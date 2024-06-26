Late boxer and former world title challenger, MOISES CALLEROS, handed four year-ban after testing positive for cocaine







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former world title challenger, Moises Calleros has been handed four year-ban after testing positive for cocaine, only for doping authorities to learn that he passed away earlier this year.

Calleros from Coahuila, Mexico, failed the drugs test after losing to Britain's Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai by fourth-round stoppage in April 2023 on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's points win over US heavyweight Jermaine Franklin.

He returned to the ring with a first-round knockout in his homeland in December, but following an investigation into his failed test, the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency announced earlier today that he had been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

The full UKAD statement read: 'Mexican Professional Boxer Moises Calleros has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

'Mr Calleros was tested by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on 1 April 2023 after his bout against Galal Yafai at the London O2 Arena. Analysis of his Sample revealed the Presence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine. Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition. It is also categorised as a ‘Substance of Abuse’ on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Prohibited List.

'Mr Calleros is entitled to credit for the time he spent provisionally suspended, so his ban is deemed to have commenced on 8 June 2023 and will end at midnight on 7 June 2027.'

However, they were completely unaware that Calleros died at the start of March.

Later on Monday, UKAD released a further statement acknowledging their error, which read: 'UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has today received information regarding the death of Mexican professional boxer Moises Calleros.

'UKAD received this information shortly after publishing details of the outcome from a case concerning Mr Calleros in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

'Unfortunately, UKAD had no information regarding Mr Calleros’ sad passing at the time of publication and has now removed all details of this case from its channels.'

Calleros passed away at the age of 34 following a suspected heart attack at his home in Juarez, Mexico, as reported by OK Diario.

He was found dead after his close relatives lost contact with him and went to look for him at his house.

His death was confirmed by his team-mate, David 'El Kenyano' Galvan, who learned of Calleros' death through the boxer's wife.