Late boxer and former world title challenger, MOISES CALLEROS, handed four year-ban after testing positive for cocaine

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former world title challenger, Moises Calleros has been handed four year-ban after testing positive for cocaine, only for doping authorities to learn that he passed away earlier this year.
Calleros from Coahuila, Mexico, failed the drugs test after
losing to Britain's Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai by fourth-round stoppage
in April 2023 on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's points win over US
heavyweight Jermaine Franklin.
He returned to the ring with a first-round knockout in his
homeland in December, but following an investigation into his failed test, the
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency announced earlier today that he had been handed a
four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).
The full UKAD statement read: 'Mexican Professional Boxer
Moises Calleros has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport
for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence
and Use of a Prohibited Substance.
'Mr Calleros was tested by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on 1 April
2023 after his bout against Galal Yafai at the London O2 Arena. Analysis of his
Sample revealed the Presence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine.
Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition. It is also categorised as a ‘Substance of
Abuse’ on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Prohibited List.
'Mr Calleros is entitled to credit for the time he spent
provisionally suspended, so his ban is deemed to have commenced on 8 June 2023
and will end at midnight on 7 June 2027.'
However, they were completely unaware that Calleros died at
the start of March.
Later on Monday, UKAD released a further statement
acknowledging their error, which read: 'UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has today
received information regarding the death of Mexican professional boxer Moises
Calleros.
'UKAD received this information shortly after publishing
details of the outcome from a case concerning Mr Calleros in accordance with
the UK Anti-Doping Rules.
'Unfortunately, UKAD had no information regarding Mr
Calleros’ sad passing at the time of publication and has now removed all
details of this case from its channels.'
Calleros passed away at the age of 34 following a suspected
heart attack at his home in Juarez, Mexico, as reported by OK Diario.
He was found dead after his close relatives lost contact
with him and went to look for him at his house.
His death was confirmed by his team-mate, David 'El Kenyano'
Galvan, who learned of Calleros' death through the boxer's wife.
