RUTO ni muaji, UHURU warned us - Elderly Kikuyu women curse him as they mourn innocent youths shot dead during anti-finance bills (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A group of elderly Kikuyu women have criticized President William Ruto’s administration after youthful protesters were sprayed with bullets by rogue police officers during the anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, one of the women said that she was a victim of the 2007 post-election violence that was reportedly orchestrated by Ruto in the Rift Valley.

“I was a victim of 2007 post-election violence. Ruto ‘finished us’ in Eldoret and now wants more blood,” the enraged woman said.

“He has no mercy for innocent youth exercising their democratic rights. Is the finance bill more important than the lives of young Kenyans?” she posed.

She recounted how retired Uhuru Kenyatta tried warning Kikuyus against voting for Ruto but they went ahead and voted for him in huge numbers.

“Uhuru warned us but we didn’t listen to him,” she lamented.

Another woman broke down as she narrated the horrifying scenes at Kenyatta National Hospital where the protesters who sustained gunshot wounds were taken.

“What I have seen at Kenyatta National Hospital is a massacre. Why is Ruto killing our children,” she cried out.

“Umetumaliza kibiashara na sasa unaua watoto wetu,” she cursed the President and prayed that a calamity would soon befall him.

Watch video.

