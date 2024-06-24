Hotel receptionist fined for kissing student without consent







Monday, June 24, 2024 - A receptionist at a local hotel in Zimbabwe has been fined US$200 for kissing a student without her consent.

Godknows Sakatiro, employed by a Norton hotel, was brought before the Norton Magistrates’ Court on charges of “performing an indecent act with a young person.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay the fine.

Additionally, he received a suspended 4-month sentence.

The incident occurred on May 7, when the 17-year-old complainant, a secondary school student, was attending a workshop at the hotel where Godknows works.

He went to her room, complimented her appearance, and then kissed her.

The complainant was distressed by his actions and reported the matter to the police.