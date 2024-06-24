GIDEON MOI urges RUTO to stop abducting protestors like during the NYAYO ERA – Respect the Constitution Mr. President!!

Monday, June 24, 2024 - KANU chairman Gideon Moi has urged police to stop abducting protestors since it is against the constitution
Speaking on Monday, Moi stated that Kenya is a country
governed by the rule of law and that abductions should not be occurring.
He further emphasized that if anyone is suspected of
wrongdoing, they must be arrested according to the law and presented in court.
"The emerging pattern where
young people are being violently abducted on account of engineering the
protests against the Finance Bill, 2024 is deeply troubling and warrants
unequivocal condemnation," Gideon said.
The former Baringo Senator said
that any attempts to silence Kenyans who are speaking against heavy taxation
and bad economic policies are unacceptable.
"It was time young people
were stopped being seen as enemies," he said.
He added that the protesting
youths are the victims of the current harsh economic policies.
"An attempt to suppress the
voices of those who bear the brunt of over-taxation, unresponsive economic
policies, and lack of accountability through unlawful tactics is
unacceptable," he said.
