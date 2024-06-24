My girlfriend MARY BIKETI comes to my matrimonial home and my wives have no problem - Former Kakamega Governor WYCLIFF OPARANYA opens up (VIDEO).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has openly discussed his personal life during a candid interview with KTN Home.

Oparanya revealed that he has a girlfriend in addition to his two wives.

“I’ve told you I was born alone. So my mother taught me to be sincere,” he began, explaining his upbringing.

Despite initially having four siblings, they passed away, leaving him an only child.

His mother encouraged him to have a larger family to compensate for their loss.

Emphasizing his commitment to transparency, Oparanya said, “There are people who pretend and at night they are witches, so if you know my life, deal with me like that,” highlighting his straightforward approach to life.

Oparanya offered a tour of his five-bedroom mansion in Kakamega during the interview, showcasing the home he shares with his wife Priscilla.

He confirmed the rumors about his personal life, stating, “Yes, I’m married to two wives, I have a girlfriend.”

He elaborated that his girlfriend is accepted in their home and has a good relationship with his wives.

The former governor also explained his reason for seeking a girlfriend after retiring from politics.

“After politics, you need someone to keep you busy. You see my wife now she is here, she cannot accompany me everywhere, sometimes you just need to relax with a beautiful woman around you, “he said.

However, he humorously ruled out expanding his romantic circle further, stating, “No, no, no, life is now very expensive. There is no more vacancy.”

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.