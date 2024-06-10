Here is the Mt Kenya governor who is adding fuel to the RUTO-GACHAGUA fallout





Monday, June 10,2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has named a governor from Mt Kenya fueling the ongoing fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday at AIPCA Ngangarithi Church in Nyeri County, Murkomen accused Governor Mutahi Kahiga of allegedly exacerbating divisions within the UDA party.

"You have failed him, governor.

"You are the elder in this region.

"You should be calming these young politicians when they try to cross the line.

"Instead of that, you are adding fuel to what does not exist.

"The role of uniting Mt. Kenya should be done by Kahiga, who is the chairman of Mt. Kenya governors," stated Murkomen.

Murkomen emphasized that Gachagua's role transcends local interests, portraying him as a national figure representing all Kenyans, not just his county.

Murkomen convinced the people of Nyeri and leaders from the Mt. Kenya region to allow Gachagua to fulfill his duties as deputy president and collaborate harmoniously with the head of state to foster national unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST