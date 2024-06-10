A police officer takes his own life in Isiolo after he was transferred - His body was found at the verandah.

The body of the deceased officer was discovered by a teacher at
Garbatulla Girls High School who woke up in the middle of the night to answer the call of nature.
He was met with a rude shock after seeing the body of a man hanging
outside his verandah at around 12:10 am.
According to a police report, the teacher made a phone call to inform
police officers at Garbatulla Police Station of the incident.
“Police
officers led by OCS Julius Mwang’ombe and DCI officers from Garbatulla
responded and upon arrival, they found a middle-aged man hanging on his belt at
the verandah of the said house,” the report says.
The body was identified as that of police officer
Koros.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Koros
had been transferred to Kericho.
“The officer was currently on transit from police post
to Garbatulla Police Station for his marching orders to Kericho County, Kipsoit
Police Station,” the report adds.
The body was moved to Nyambene Level 4 Hospital
awaiting autopsy.
