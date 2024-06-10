A police officer takes his own life in Isiolo after he was transferred - His body was found at the verandah.









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Police in Isiolo have launched investigations after a police officer reportedly took his own life last Friday.

The body of the deceased officer was discovered by a teacher at Garbatulla Girls High School who woke up in the middle of the night to answer the call of nature.

He was met with a rude shock after seeing the body of a man hanging outside his verandah at around 12:10 am.

According to a police report, the teacher made a phone call to inform police officers at Garbatulla Police Station of the incident.

“Police officers led by OCS Julius Mwang’ombe and DCI officers from Garbatulla responded and upon arrival, they found a middle-aged man hanging on his belt at the verandah of the said house,” the report says.

The body was identified as that of police officer Koros.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Koros had been transferred to Kericho.

“The officer was currently on transit from police post to Garbatulla Police Station for his marching orders to Kericho County, Kipsoit Police Station,” the report adds.

The body was moved to Nyambene Level 4 Hospital awaiting autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.