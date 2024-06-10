Mystery as Narok cop is found unconscious after a ruthless beating by unknown persons - He had a deep cut and a swollen jaw.









Monday, June 10, 2024 - A police officer attached to Ololulunga Police Station in Narok South was found lying unconscious in unclear circumstances.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Corporal Paul Macharia was viciously attacked by unknown persons just a few meters from his house.

Members of the public found him lying unconscious and informed the police.

“He was found lying unconscious having been assaulted by unknown persons on the night of 08/06/2024 and 09/06/2024 at an unknown time.

"The scene was visited by police officers and documented,” a police report says.

The officer had a deep cut on the back of his head and a swollen jaw.

A packet of milk and keys were also found beside him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment as police launch investigations.

This latest incident comes amid rising cases of police officers being attacked by civilians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.