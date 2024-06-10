Mystery as Narok cop is found unconscious after a ruthless beating by unknown persons - He had a deep cut and a swollen jaw.

Monday, June 10, 2024 - A police officer attached to Ololulunga Police Station in Narok South was found lying unconscious in unclear circumstances.
Preliminary
investigations indicate that Corporal Paul Macharia was viciously attacked by
unknown persons just a few meters from his house.
Members of the public
found him lying unconscious and informed the police.
“He was found lying unconscious having been assaulted by unknown persons on the night of 08/06/2024 and 09/06/2024 at an unknown time.
"The scene was visited by police officers and documented,” a police
report says.
The officer
had a deep cut on the back of his head and a swollen jaw.
A packet of
milk and keys were also found beside him.
He was rushed
to a nearby hospital for treatment as police launch investigations.
This latest
incident comes amid rising cases of police officers being attacked by
civilians.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments