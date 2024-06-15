Help us please, RUTO wants to finish us – RAILA’s Azimio now incites the international community and Kenyans in Diaspora

Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Azimio took a swipe at President William Ruto’s government over its proposed 2024/2025 budget, terming it as a misplaced one.
While condemning the National
Treasury's budget announcement on Thursday, Azimio principal Kalonzo Musyoka
called on the international community to intervene.
The Wiper party leader also
urged Kenyans in the diaspora to join their fellow citizens in condemning the
recent budget allocations, saying the allocations did not prioritise the needs
of Kenyans.
"In light of these grievous
transgressions, we as a coalition urge the international community, and civil
society organizations to stand in solidarity with Kenyans," Kalonzo
commented.
"We also urge concerned
citizens both at home and abroad to help in condemning the Kenya Kwanza
regime’s blatant disregard for the public good," he added.
Azimio further instructed
all Members of Parliament affiliated with the coalition to lead from the front
in rejecting the Finance Bill which is set to be tabled in parliament next
week.
The government was also accused
of perennially failing to address the plight of Kenyans and that the
punitive taxes would plunge the country into an economic dilemma.
"What should Kenyans
believe? This is a continuation of Kenya Kwanza's culture of lies. The Kenya
Kwanza's regime fails to address the people's concerns," Kalonzo Musyoka
questioned.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments