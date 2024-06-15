Help us please, RUTO wants to finish us – RAILA’s Azimio now incites the international community and Kenyans in Diaspora







Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Azimio took a swipe at President William Ruto’s government over its proposed 2024/2025 budget, terming it as a misplaced one.

While condemning the National Treasury's budget announcement on Thursday, Azimio principal Kalonzo Musyoka called on the international community to intervene.

The Wiper party leader also urged Kenyans in the diaspora to join their fellow citizens in condemning the recent budget allocations, saying the allocations did not prioritise the needs of Kenyans.

"In light of these grievous transgressions, we as a coalition urge the international community, and civil society organizations to stand in solidarity with Kenyans," Kalonzo commented.

"We also urge concerned citizens both at home and abroad to help in condemning the Kenya Kwanza regime’s blatant disregard for the public good," he added.

Azimio further instructed all Members of Parliament affiliated with the coalition to lead from the front in rejecting the Finance Bill which is set to be tabled in parliament next week.

The government was also accused of perennially failing to address the plight of Kenyans and that the punitive taxes would plunge the country into an economic dilemma.

"What should Kenyans believe? This is a continuation of Kenya Kwanza's culture of lies. The Kenya Kwanza's regime fails to address the people's concerns," Kalonzo Musyoka questioned.

