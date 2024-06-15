I speak what ordinary Kenyans are saying – GACHAGUA tells RUTO that ‘he listens to the ground’ before he speaks









Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his quest to unite Mt Kenya, saying he is doing it because he has the backing of the locals.

Speaking during the commissioning of new classrooms at Manyatta Primary School in Ruai, Kasarani constituency on Friday, the DP said he speaks because he had listened to what the ground is saying.

“I don’t have a voice in this country. I listen to the ground. When you hear me speak, it is what the ground is saying,” he explained.

He added that all positions he takes on the country’s affairs are supported by the people.

“When you see me take a stand, there are so many people behind me saying that is the way to go,” he said.

Gachagua has been facing criticism from President William Ruto's allies for allegedly spreading tribal politics through his calls for a united Mt Kenya region.

He is also a proponent of the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula which has been rubbished by the president's camp as divisive.

Last Sunday, Gachagua maintained that he will not relent in pushing for the interests and unity of the Mt Kenya region.

