I speak what ordinary Kenyans are saying – GACHAGUA tells RUTO that ‘he listens to the ground’ before he speaks

Speaking during the
commissioning of new classrooms at Manyatta Primary School in Ruai, Kasarani
constituency on Friday, the DP said he speaks because he had listened to what
the ground is saying.
“I don’t have a voice in this
country. I listen to the ground. When you hear me speak, it is what the ground
is saying,” he explained.
He added that all positions he
takes on the country’s affairs are supported by the people.
“When you see me take a stand,
there are so many people behind me saying that is the way to go,” he said.
Gachagua has been facing
criticism from President William Ruto's allies for allegedly spreading tribal
politics through his calls for a united Mt Kenya region.
He is also a proponent of the
one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula which has been
rubbished by the president's camp as divisive.
Last Sunday, Gachagua maintained
that he will not relent in pushing for the interests and unity of the Mt Kenya
region.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments