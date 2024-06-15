Don’t ignore me; I have full backing of the entire Mt. Kenya region – GACHAGUA threatens RUTO indirectly







Saturday, June 15, 2024 – In what may be perceived as an indirect threat to President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned the President to ignore him at his own peril.

While speaking during a meeting in Kasarani, Nairobi, Gachagua alleged that his recent political stand had received the approval of the region and that he was acting on behalf of a larger group of people.

Gachagua claimed to have the full backing of the entire Mt Kenya residents.

"I am voiceless because I am just a representative and I say what they tell me to say. If you keenly listen to what I say, you will notice, it echoes the people's voice," the DP stated.

"If you see me taking a particular stand, just know it has been backed by a larger group of people," he added.

The DP went ahead to accuse a section of politicians of betraying the electorates and urged Kenyans to be wary of such leaders.

He also warned politicians against disrespecting those who elected them, claiming respect was key regardless of people's political stand.

"As a leader, once you are satisfied with what you have, don't show disrespect to those who elected you, let us not abuse them," Gachagua advised.

The DP also took a swipe at leaders criticizing him for being a villager, claiming he would not be offended by such comments.

Gachagua's sentiments come a day after the Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah hit out at the DP over the latter’s campaign seeking to unite Mt Kenya.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Wednesday noon, the vocal legislator accused the second in command of fragmenting the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST