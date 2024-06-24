'Hawaii Five-0' star TAYLOR WILY is dead







Monday, June 24, 2024 - Actor and former sumo wrestler best known for his recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0", Taylor Wily, is dead.

An anchor for local Hawaii outlet KITV who described Taylor as a family friend, revealed that he died on Thursday, June 20, at the age of 56. KITV did not provide a cause of death.

Television producer Peter M. Lenkov also confirmed the news, posting a picture with Wily from behind the scenes of a television show and telling his followers he's “heartbroken.”

Born Teila Tuli, Taylor started out as a sumo wrestler in the late 1980s, becoming a rare example of an American joining the prestigious Japanese sport and reportedly compiling a 57-27-14 record over the next two years.

Wily also fought in a different arena, slugging it out in one bout in the then-new UFC 1, and he's the first fighter to ever lose a UFC brawl.

Taylor didn't actually start acting until the mid-2000s when he landed his breakout as Kemo in the Jason Segel movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Two years later, he got his part as criminal informant Kamekona Tupuola on 'Five-0' a role he played in 171 episodes. He reprised the role in the shows "Macgyver" and “Magnum P.I.”

Taylor is survived by his wife Halona and their two children.