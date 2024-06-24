'Hawaii Five-0' star TAYLOR WILY is dead

Monday, June 24, 2024 - Actor and former sumo wrestler best known for his recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0", Taylor Wily, is dead.
An anchor for local Hawaii outlet KITV who
described Taylor as a family friend, revealed that he died on Thursday, June
20, at the age of 56. KITV did not provide a cause of death.
Television producer Peter M. Lenkov also confirmed
the news, posting a picture with Wily from behind the scenes of a television
show and telling his followers he's “heartbroken.”
Born Teila Tuli, Taylor started out as a sumo
wrestler in the late 1980s, becoming a rare example of an American joining the
prestigious Japanese sport and reportedly compiling a 57-27-14 record over the
next two years.
Wily also fought in a different arena, slugging it out in
one bout in the then-new UFC 1, and he's the first fighter to ever lose a UFC
brawl.
Taylor didn't actually start acting until the mid-2000s when
he landed his breakout as Kemo in the Jason Segel movie “Forgetting Sarah
Marshall.”
Two years later, he got his part as criminal informant
Kamekona Tupuola on 'Five-0' a role he played in 171 episodes. He reprised the
role in the shows "Macgyver" and “Magnum P.I.”
Taylor is survived by his wife Halona and their
two children.
