RUTO bribed Mt Kenya MPs with Sh 2 million to support Finance Bill 2024 – JUJA MP, GEORGE KOIMBURI says

Monday, June 24, 2024 - Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi is one of two MPs from the Mt Kenya region who opposed the Finance Bill 2024.
Koimnburi and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba were the only MPs from the vote-rich region who listened to their constituents and opposed the bill.
Other Mt
Kenya MPs, according to Koimburi, followed their stomachs since they were
bribed with Sh 2 million each to support the controversial bill that has
sparked countrywide protests by Gen Z and millennials.
Koimburi argued that he could not
accept the bribe because his conscience would not allow him to betray the
voters who elected him.
“We were offered money, you saw how they carried money in sacks.
"We were told that for every yes vote, we would
receive KSh 2 million," Koimburi told congregants at AIPCA Ndururumo
Church in Juja constituency on Sunday.
Additionally, Koimburi issued a
stern warning to the government about the potential consequences if the Finance
Bill is passed and signed into law by President William Ruto.
"If this bill passes, the
youth may burn the country," he warned, stressing the urgent need for the
government to reconsider its position on the Bill.
