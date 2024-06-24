RUTO bribed Mt Kenya MPs with Sh 2 million to support Finance Bill 2024 – JUJA MP, GEORGE KOIMBURI says





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi is one of two MPs from the Mt Kenya region who opposed the Finance Bill 2024.

Koimnburi and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba were the only MPs from the vote-rich region who listened to their constituents and opposed the bill.

Other Mt Kenya MPs, according to Koimburi, followed their stomachs since they were bribed with Sh 2 million each to support the controversial bill that has sparked countrywide protests by Gen Z and millennials.

Koimburi argued that he could not accept the bribe because his conscience would not allow him to betray the voters who elected him.

“We were offered money, you saw how they carried money in sacks.

"We were told that for every yes vote, we would receive KSh 2 million," Koimburi told congregants at AIPCA Ndururumo Church in Juja constituency on Sunday.

Additionally, Koimburi issued a stern warning to the government about the potential consequences if the Finance Bill is passed and signed into law by President William Ruto.

"If this bill passes, the youth may burn the country," he warned, stressing the urgent need for the government to reconsider its position on the Bill.

