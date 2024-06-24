Charts and album sales do not motivate me anymore - BEYONCÉ







Monday, June 24, 2024 - Iconic singer, Beyoncé has publicly declared that she is no longer motivated by the charts or commercial success.

The 42-year-old pop queen said her “growth” has changed her perspective on musical success.

Beyonce who recently released a country music album called ‘Cowboy Carter,’ said she's glad for the album’s “extraordinary success” and that it changed her life.

In her words;

“There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me.”

“Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it’s impossible to go backward.

“I’m very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album.”