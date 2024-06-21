Governor JAMES ORENGO lauds GEN Z for making the country ungovernable and killing President RUTO’s legitimacy





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Siaya County Governor James Orengo has lauded the younger generation, nicknamed Gen-Z, for taking the lead in opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

For the better part of the week, thousands of Gen-Z, along with pockets of Millennials, have been demonstrating in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nakuru cities against the bill, which they claim will burden Kenyans with taxes.

Unlike previous demonstrators who were often violent and chaotic, the Gen-Z protestors have been peaceful and tech-savvy. This has surprised President William Ruto and his advisors.

Reacting to the demos that have made Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders panic, Orengo, one of the second liberation heroes, lauded the young lads for exercising their constitutional duty and also for killing Ruto’s legitimacy.

“Methinks Ruto's legitimacy is gone.

"This revolt has momentum and resolve.

"Providence has a way of dealing with injustice.

"This hour, this time, no half measures. Thanks to Gen Z.,’ Orengo wrote on his X( formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST



