How a KDF officer busted an ACK Priest with his wife in their matrimonial bed and brutally murdered him - The Man of God died a painful death.

Friday, June 21, 2024 - An ACK priest based in Kapsabet town in Nandi County was brutally murdered after a KDF officer found him with his wife.
Reverend James Kimei,
43, had visited the woman for a night of ‘fun’ when the husband set a trap for
him.
The rogue man of God is
said to have sneaked into the soldier’s matrimonial home at night after being
notified that he was not around by the wife.
The military officer
arrived in his matrimonial home at night and hid himself in one of the rooms
without the knowledge of his wife and her secret lover.
He had been alerted that the priest was spending nights
at his home when he was away.
The officer waited stealthily for the two to go to bed.
He then emerged from hiding and cornered them, clobbering
the priest and immobilising him before hammering nails into his spine.
He then turned to his wife and fractured her hand.
According to neighbours, the ruthless soldier placed his
wife in a corner of the bedroom and let her watch as he brutally murdered the
priest.
Nandi police commander confirmed the incident and said
they received a call from an anonymous caller who informed them of the incident.
Neighbours
rushed Rev Kemei to Kapsabet Level 5 hospital in critical condition.
He
was referred to Eldoret, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at Top Hill
Hospital.
The
KDF officer took off after the incident and police have reported the matter to
his superiors.
His
injured wife also disappeared and is suspected to have sought medical treatment
at a private hospital and has not reported to the police.
“We
have very scant details on the incident and DCI have taken over the investigation,”
Njogu said.
Rev Kemei is from Simat in the Uasin Gishu area and had been moved to Sang’alo parish in Mosop East from Kapsabet.
