How a KDF officer busted an ACK Priest with his wife in their matrimonial bed and brutally murdered him - The Man of God died a painful death.





Friday, June 21, 2024 - An ACK priest based in Kapsabet town in Nandi County was brutally murdered after a KDF officer found him with his wife.

Reverend James Kimei, 43, had visited the woman for a night of ‘fun’ when the husband set a trap for him.

The rogue man of God is said to have sneaked into the soldier’s matrimonial home at night after being notified that he was not around by the wife.

The military officer arrived in his matrimonial home at night and hid himself in one of the rooms without the knowledge of his wife and her secret lover.

He had been alerted that the priest was spending nights at his home when he was away.

The officer waited stealthily for the two to go to bed.

He then emerged from hiding and cornered them, clobbering the priest and immobilising him before hammering nails into his spine.

He then turned to his wife and fractured her hand.

According to neighbours, the ruthless soldier placed his wife in a corner of the bedroom and let her watch as he brutally murdered the priest.

Nandi police commander confirmed the incident and said they received a call from an anonymous caller who informed them of the incident.

Neighbours rushed Rev Kemei to Kapsabet Level 5 hospital in critical condition.

He was referred to Eldoret, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at Top Hill Hospital.

The KDF officer took off after the incident and police have reported the matter to his superiors.

His injured wife also disappeared and is suspected to have sought medical treatment at a private hospital and has not reported to the police.

“We have very scant details on the incident and DCI have taken over the investigation,” Njogu said.

Rev Kemei is from Simat in the Uasin Gishu area and had been moved to Sang’alo parish in Mosop East from Kapsabet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.